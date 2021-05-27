Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New PlayStation 5 model CFI-1015A appears to have been seen via homologation document

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new PlayStation 5 model appears to have been spotted via an official homologation document from Peru. The document was spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter user @_akatama_ just now. The new PS5 model, model CFI-1015A, is mentioned in an application made last month for a new wireless communication module, module M20DAL1, in the console. Sony filed the application on 26th April and the application was registered a few days ago on May 23.

gamingideology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 5#Console Games#Wireless Audio#November#Sony Group Corporation#Fccidio#Cfo#Homologation Document#Model Cfi 1015a#Module M20dal1#Hardware#Amd Cpu#Fcc Id Approval#3d Audio#Compatible Headphones#Production#Eagle Eyed Twitter User#Adaptive Triggers#Haptic Feedback Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
FCC
Related
Video Gamesbobfm.co.uk

Rumor. PlayStation 5 may have an exclusive new “Final Fantasy”

UM a rumor on the site Reciterra (Across VG24 / 7) States that Square-Enix She is currently developing a title in the “Final Fantasy” series exclusively for PlayStation 5. Apparently, the game in question is neither “Final Fantasy XVI” nor “Final Fantasy VII Remake” Part Two (both are temporary exclusives from Sony’s console), so it’s a brand new title.
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Is The Most Profitable It Has Ever Been

Sony Corporation announced during its Investor Relations Day that its PlayStation business is currently the most profitable it has ever been. As noted by Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, PlayStation is currently enjoying huge business following the release of the PS5, which Sony has said is likely to break even in June 2021 as far as the disc-based version of the console is concerned.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

PlayStation Plus Surprises Subscribers With New Free Game

Few subscriptions in gaming offer better value than PlayStation Plus. Indeed, just for the free monthly titles alone, it’s more than worth the fee. Sure, not every month is a home run, but more often than not, Sony offers up some incredible games for subscribers to grab without having to pay a penny for them.
Video Gamesvaughantoday.ca

PlayStation 5: a leak reveals the new model under preparation?

Although The PS5 sells twice as much as the Xbox Series X., Playstation 5 shortage remains a big problem, preventing many gamers from acquiring Sony’s next generation console while Jim Ryan (Playstation CEO) announced that The end of the PS5 shortage Soon, we were waiting to see the concrete actions the group took. Finally, analyst Roberto Serrano is the one who can enlighten us by revealing on his Twitter account, Confidential SIE document (Sony Interactive Entertainment) covers All-new PlayStation 5 model with internal title CFI-1115A.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

New PlayStation Statistics Show Rise in Female Gamers

There are more women than ever getting involved in PlayStation gaming, judging by new statistics. It’s evident that gaming has become more diverse over the last few years. Although some would pretend otherwise, gaming is no longer a male-dominated space – both in terms of development and consumption. And while...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The June PlayStation Plus games have been revealed!

UPDATE: The games have been revealed and they are Operation: Tango (PS5 Version), Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Star Wars: Squadrons! The rumours were true! Here’s more from the PS Blog. Operation: Tango | PS5 version only. Team up to save the world in this cooperative spy adventure, challenging you...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

There's loads of interesting info in Sony's PlayStation investor relations document

There's a lot more to Sony's PlayStation investor relations document than confirmation Uncharted 4 is coming to PC. The document, published as part of Sony's 2021 investor relations day, focuses on the company's Game & Network Services Segment. It's penned by PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, and includes a number of interesting bits of information that reveal Sony's masterplan for its money-printing video games business.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Borderlands 3 Cross-Play Support For PlayStation Consoles Has Been Pulled

Cross-play support for Borderlands 3 has been pulled right at the finish line for PlayStation consoles, because of something that was “required by the publisher” for the update to pass certification according to Randy Pitchford. Unfortunately, it appears that Borderlands 3 players who own the game on PlayStation consoles will...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

PlayStation Is Working On A New AI Tool

AI is nothing new in video games. These bots are used to set up enemy hostile characters for players to deal with or companions to give aid towards the main protagonist. However, nothing beats the real-life counterpart where we get competitive PvP and cooperative gameplay. With that said, it looks like Sony is interested in bringing out something a bit more resembling the real deal. Of course, this is just something being worked on and has yet to make its debut in the marketplace.
Video Gamespsu.com

LittleBigPlanet Servers Have Been Disabled By Sony After Users Reported Offensive Messages Appeared In-Game

The LittleBigPlanet servers have been disabled by Sony Interactive Entertainment over the weekend, due to continued attacks that have seen offensive messages pop up in-game. Due to the severity of the recent attacks we have no other option than to temporarily disable the game servers. We do not take these attacks lightly especially when they target our loyal community members. Thanks for understanding.
Video Gamescompsmag.com

Here are the new PS4 titles that have been added to the library

Starting tomorrow, June 1, 2021, PlayStation Now subscribers will have the opportunity to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition, and CD Projekt RED action RPG. We will be able to take on the role of Geralt and Ciri on an epic fantasy journey. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt will be available on PS now through September 6, 2021.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A new PS5 model has apparently been registered, but it wouldn’t be that different

Apparently, it has been registered a new model from PlayStation 5, but this one might not be that different from what is currently being sold. This news comes through the technology specialist and analyst of business, Roberto Serrano (via VGC). According to Serrano, a new PS5 model, known as CFI-1115A, has been found in a new wireless communication module, M20DAL1 registered by Sony Group Corp. on April 26, 2021.
Video GamesTom's Guide

PSVR 2 for PS5 will have experiences 'synonymous with PlayStation'

While not much is known about Sony's upcoming PSVR 2 device for the PS5, an interesting comment has been made about the potential supported games in an investor catch-up document. Revealed within the "New Levels of Immersion" section, Sony talks about its new VR hardware accessory and how it will...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Leaked Apple Beats Studio Buds do not have a stem

Apple’s own apps have once again leaked unannounced and upcoming hardware. Today’s release of iOS 14.6 RC includes resources that reveal Apple will soon release new Beats Studio Buds, which resembles Samsung or Sony Truly Wireless Headphones than Apple’s usual AirPods. The buds combine the curves of the AirPods Pro...
Video Gamestechnewsinc.com

PUBG: Details of a new alpha test have been revealed for the country

KRAFTON, Inc. In a recent press release it will be conducting a closed PUBG: NEW STATE Alpha test for Android users in the US from June 11 to 13. Interested players from the region can register until June 6 per hour https://newstate.pubg.com/ Apply to participate in the closed alpha program.