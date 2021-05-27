New PlayStation 5 model CFI-1015A appears to have been seen via homologation document
A new PlayStation 5 model appears to have been spotted via an official homologation document from Peru. The document was spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter user @_akatama_ just now. The new PS5 model, model CFI-1015A, is mentioned in an application made last month for a new wireless communication module, module M20DAL1, in the console. Sony filed the application on 26th April and the application was registered a few days ago on May 23.gamingideology.com