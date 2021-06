Students entering 1st– 2nd grades will head out On the Range for their Art Quest @ Home experience. This camp kit will have your little artist looking at the horses of the Stark Museum of Art. Artists will work in felt to create Mini Horse Blankets, Sock Puppet Horses, and a Felt Landscape Board for their ponies to roam. Kits will be available for pick-up on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.