Video Games

Resident Evil Village has shipped 4 million units worldwide

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of May 27, 2021, Resident Evil Village has officially shipped 4 million units worldwide. The Official Capcom Dev 1 Twitter account shared the information, which came directly from one press release from the company. This puts it 5 million units behind its predecessor Resident Evil 7. The press release also mentions that the cumulative shipments of Resident Evil games have exceeded 100 million units.

Video GamesGamasutra

'No one will like it': Resident Evil Village micro-doc highlights QA heroes

An eight-minute documentary on Capcom's recently-released Resident Evil Village candidly displays the doubt surrounding the game's quality, and how QA feedback saved the day. It's a short but insightful peek at a game development rollercoaster that so many developers can relate to. Despite the ups and downs, within four days of release Village had shipped 3 million copies worldwide.
Video Gamesenter21st.com

Resident Evil Village’s reference to RE5 raises massive questions

Resident Evil Village is a thrill experience of a recreation, taking gamers by a sequence of wealthy environments and battles with distinct, memorable bosses. There’s a number of element to select aside and look at within the recreation, however I’m caught on one query: Why does Karl Heisenberg, a Lord of a extremely cursed Romanian village, know that Chris Redfield punched a boulder whereas inside an lively volcano one time?
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

How to fix Resident Evil Village Error Code CE-106485-4 ?

Are you also facing Error Code CE-106485-4 while trying to play Resident Evil Village? If yes, then this article is going to help you fix this issue. Read the full article for more details. Developed by Capcom, Resident Evil Village is a horror survival game that was released on May...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Modding Team Hopes To Bring Third-Person To Resident Evil Village

When it comes to Resident Evil, the latest new mainline installments have transitioned from the standard third-person perspective to a first-person perspective. For years, the mainline Resident Evil franchise were third-person video games whether we were dealing with fixed camera positions within the level or through over-the-shoulder camera view position. Then after Capcom opted to change up the standard third-person to first-person, we have seen modding teams come out to adjust things to the old ways of playing Resident Evil.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Where To Find And Use The Sun And Moon Ball In Resident Evil Village

While Resident Evil Village isn’t an open-world game on the same scale as, say, almost Ubisoft’s entire body of work, Capcom has made sure to give players plenty of opportunities to stray off the beaten path and search for hidden treasure needed to upgrade Ethan’s arsenal of weapons. The titular...
Video GamesRoger Ebert

Head Into the Darkness of Resident Evil Village

Video game coverage at RogerEbert.com began with an examination of how the Capcom games and the Screen Gems films in the “Resident Evil” series have influenced one another, and other franchises. Now it's time to return to this universe of unimaginable creatures. The “Resident Evil” franchise turns 25 this year, and it’s been an incredible quarter-century that has marked it as one of the most successful series of all time. What’s interesting is how much the game series has changed, starting life as a definitive example of survival horror (limited supplies, heavy on atmosphere) and then shifting into something more action-heavy in outings like “Resident Evil 5” and “Resident Evil 6.” 2017’s “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” both returned the series to its horror-based roots and rewrote the structure of the franchise, making it into a first-person, terrifying experience that recalled “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” more than “Night of the Living Dead.” Four years later, Capcom has unleashed “Resident Evil Village” (in the right font the first four letters of ‘Village’ can be read as ‘VIII,’ making it clearer that this is a series entry and not a spin-off), a game that again shifts the tone in both positive and negative ways. It’s a game that frustrated me with some of its design, but that’s ultimately an immersive experience, which is what hardcore fans like yours truly want from a “Resident Evil”—to get lost, to get scared, and to get out, barely.
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

Resident Evil Village actress talks "iconic" Lady Dimitrescu

Maggie Robertson is the actress behind Resident Evil Village’s villain Lady Dimitrescu — a breakout role in which she’s gotten to show off her desk throwing skills and ability to act under a brim hat. Driving the news: Lady Dimitrescu became an instant fan favorite, in large part because of...
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Resident Evil Village: How to Defeat Urias

Urias the hammer-wielding behemoth makes two appearances in Resident Evil Village. It's possible to beat him in either appearance, and these tips will help with just that. Urias, a troll-like Lycan and enforcer for Mother Miranda, is Resident Evil Village's one and only recurring villain. He is incredibly strong, wields a massive war hammer, and is deceptively agile for his size, capable of leaping very large distances.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Resident Evil Village Interview – Story, RE4 Influences, and More

Resident Evil Village is out now, and unsurprisingly, the newest entry in Capcom’s beloved survival horror franchise has been enjoying great critical and commercial success. As a celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary, Village not only feels like a greatest hits horror theme park ride that pulls in the best elements from throughout the series’ history, but also as something that is wholly unique and much more ambitious than most Resident Evil games to date. Before the game’s launch, we reached out to its development team to get some insight into some of those elements of the experience, and ended up learning quite a bit in the process. You can read our interview with producer Tsuyoshi Kanda below.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Resident Evil Village Update 1.002.000 Patch Notes (PS5)

Update 1.002.000 has arrived for Resident Evil Village, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. As far as we can tell, only the PlayStation 5 version of Resident Evil Village got an update on May 19th, 2021. We checked the PS4 version of the game and update 1.02 is not out yet. It does not look like the PC and Xbox versions have a new patch either.
Video Gamestimesnewsexpress.com

Resident Evil Village’s Lady D is right at home in this Bloodborne mod

Come one, come all — Garden of Eyes, a prolific Bloodborne modder and content creator, has added Lady Dimitrescu to the game. Lady Dimitrescu, of course, is the big vampire lady from Resident Evil Village, who everyone on the internet is currently enamored with. This mod allows her to face off against Lady Maria of the Clocktower in a best of three combat.
Video GamesKotaku

Resident Evil Village Used To Have A Lot More Enemies

While you certainly face mini-hordes from time to time, Resident Evil Village isn’t a game that just throws enemies at you willy-nilly. But that wasn’t always the case. Capcom’s latest behind-the-scenes video shows that some early builds apparently included an overwhelming number of foes, which is said to have caused some friction between the core development team and quality assurance.