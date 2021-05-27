Cancel
Nas and Mass Appeal Ink New Partnership with Sony Music

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNas let you know what his investment portfolio looked like on the “Sorry Not Sorry” single, but now the King of Queensbridge has entered another partnership. Billboard reports, The Orchard, an independent music distributor, and a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, has agreed to a new deal with Nas and Mass Appeal Records.

