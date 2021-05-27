Amazon Purchases MGM Studios Including James Bond Franchises for $8.45 Billion Dollars
Amazon has officially purchased MGM for $8.45 billion, the online retail empire announced on Wednesday, following reports about the sale. “Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works,” the company said in a release. “Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.”thesource.com