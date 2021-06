Anglers will hit the water Friday morning with a chance at big prizes on the line as the Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament opens. Last spring's tournament had to be moved to the fall due to COVID. Anglers were able to hit the water at 6 a.m. Friday morning from Sawyer Park. They have to stay within five miles of the shoreline and can go as far south as the Door/Kewaunee border and north to Gills Rock. The first weigh-in is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.