County false-starts with racing resolution

As live horse racing resumes for a 16-day season beginning this weekend at Morningside Park, there’s much to get Campbell County excited. Racing is another example of life slowly returning to some semblance of normalcy as the COVID-19 pandemic continues into its 16th month. After more than a year of restrictions, shutdowns and other obstacles, many sectors of the local economy need more events like the races at Cam-plex. Any way you place a bet this weekend and for the rest of 307 Horse Racing’s season, Campbell County wins.