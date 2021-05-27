Cancel
Dying Light 2 release date leaked ahead of the official reveal

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dying Light 2 release date will be officially revealed later today, but ads that have started appearing online have already confirmed when the game will be released. These ads, shown on multiple websites, including Twitch, confirm that Techland’s game will be released on December 7 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. The ads also revealed details of the pre-order bonuses, including a Reload Outfit, Reload Weapons Skin, and Reload Paraglider Skin.

