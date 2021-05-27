Local track teams head to Green Bay West
Three schools from Door and Kewaunee counties will head to neighboring Brown County for a track meet Thursday afternoon. Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, and Sevastopol will head to Green Bay West to face the home school and Menasha beginning at 4 p.m. It has been a successful week for all three schools before they set foot on the track. The girls squads for the Pioneers and the Spartans each won their respective meets earlier this week while the Storm swept the top spot at the meet they hosted on Tuesday.doorcountydailynews.com