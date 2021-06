May in New Hampshire is beautiful. The leaves going from gold to green, peepers peeping in vernal pools, tulips treating us to a riot of color. A great month except for one diabolical intruder — the black fly. In past years, their bites seemed like Christmas lights wired in sequence. As soon as one would itch, they all would itch in chorus. And since I spend my days gardening, or in the woods gathering firewood, the black flies made me want to flee.