Senator Velis secures budget amendments to fund Narcan pilot program and help people in recovery find jobs
BOSTON – On May 26, the Massachusetts State Senate unanimously adopted two amendments sponsored by Senator John C. Velis during its Fiscal Year 2022 Budget debate. Amendment #478 provides $800,000 to RecoveryWorks, an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital that provides employment opportunities and supports to individuals throughout the Commonwealth who struggle with substance use disorders. Amendment #409 allocates $100,000 for the creation of a state-wide pilot program to increase access to Narcan and naloxone kits for school districts.thewestfieldnews.com