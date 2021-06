"She made it okay for people to say, 'it's alright to be me.'" Amazon has unveiled the first official trailer for a music documentary film titled Mary J Blige's My Life, debuting streaming on Prime Video later this month. As the title indicates, this doc is a look at the life and work of Grammy-winning artist Mary J. Blige. The queen of Hip Hop and R&B is here to tell her truth. "Through all the highs and lows my one constant has been my fans, and I wanted to make this documentary for them," Blige explained to People magazine. "To give them more insight into who I was and who I am now, where I've come from and where I still want to go and break down an album that completely changed everything for me." She also explains: "My Life is the album that really bonded me with my fans who have since been along for what turned out to be a crazy ride… Going back and reliving that time and that music felt like an out-of-body experience, but one I'm so humbled by." This doc looks yet another powerful and deeply honest life story of yet another talented singer.