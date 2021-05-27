Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton News Herald
 6 days ago

Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

morganton.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Sunscreen#Weather Data#Outlook#The Sun#Clear Skies#Southwest#Morganton Folks#Forecast#Winds#Sunlight#Visit Morganton Com#Calm Today#Indexes#Rays#Intense Today#Wear Sunglasses#Townnews Com#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Morganton, NCWBTV

Gas issues could slow down some weekend travel and recreation plans

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Just when COVID restrictions are easing, gasoline supply issues could hamper the ability of some to travel this weekend. Many gas stations remain empty with bags on the pumps as the shortage moves into the weekend. Officials expect the status of supply to begin to ease up soon, but some people have already changed weekend plans because of it.
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; McDowell Mountains PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Light winds and lingering moisture near the surface are combining to permit patchy dense fog to develop across the northern foothills of western North Carolina. The fog may reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less at times, particularly in low-lying areas and in locations along or near rivers and lakes. Allow extra travel time if driving this morning. Slow down, use low-beam headlights and fog lamps, and allow extra stopping distance. The fog should dissipate very quickly after sunrise.