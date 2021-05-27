Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, MO

Public record for Wednesday, May 26

Bolivar Herald Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:. Koby B. Simas, born 1997, Bolivar; felony unclassified sodomy or attempted sodomy — first degree, victim is less than 12 years old, felony unclassified statuatory sodomy or attempted statuatory sodomy, class A felony child molestation — first degree, class D felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 — second/subsequent offense; warrant served; $150,000 bond plus conditions; due in court May 26.

bolivarmonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Nixa, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Raytown, MO
City
Morrisville, MO
City
Harrisonville, MO
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Polk County, MO
Government
City
Rogersville, MO
City
Pittsburg, MO
Polk County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Flemington, MO
State
Iowa State
City
Warrensburg, MO
City
Buffalo, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Goodson, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Court#State Court#Felony Charges#Criminal Charges#Felony Assault#Polk County Circuit Court#Associate Circuit#N Chicago#Atronic Alarms Inc#Manos#Mm Finance Llc#Jpmorgan Chase Bank Na#Citibank Na#Fair Grove#Heidemann Pc#Bolivar#Criminal Charges#Parole Violation#Hearing#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Politics
Related
Bolivar, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Fire damages house close to Bolivar square

Thanks to the fast actions of a passerby — Chris Mumm, the assistant chief of Central Polk County Fire Protection District — fire crews were able to respond quickly to a house fire in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street in Bolivar this week. According to Bolivar City Fire...
Polk County, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

‘A giant leap’

For Ray Leininger and Jannis Keeling, it all starts with faith. Both members of Polk County Cares, a group formed to bring together local churches and organizations to meet the needs of the county’s disadvantaged, the duo said that faith has driven PCC to develop a former Teters retail building into a community center.
Bolivar, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Home, sweet home

Community members will come together this week to focus on a matter close to home. The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday, May 13, Networking@Noon will feature a panel discussion on the current availability of housing in the area, as well as what the future holds for possible development, expansion and building.
Polk County, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Best in show

Earlier this week, Polk County gained four new FFA national champions. The Bolivar High School entomology team of McKenna Stephens, Caleb Simpson, Avery Roweton and Alex Honey triumphed in the 2021 competition held at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. The news comes less than a week after the 93rd...
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Polk; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Laclede County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1115 AM CDT Sunday. * At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Greenwood Road at The Pomme de Terre Headwaters, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Greenwood Road 5 miles west of Marshfield, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.
Polk County, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Pursuit through three counties leads to arrest

A high speed pursuit through multiple counties led to felony charges for a man from Rockaway Beach. According to online court records, Caleb Michael Moriarity, 35, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and class E felony resisting arrest. A...
Polk County, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Man charged in shooting over goat

A man from Halfway faces a felony weapons charge for allegedly firing a rifle and hitting a vehicle after a driver ran over his goat. According to online court records, James D. Colson, born in 1961, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class B felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 9, shoot at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle, building.
Polk County, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Berry to speak at Thursday’s Gathering Practice

Tony Berry will be the featured speaker at Thursday’s second annual National Day of Prayer Gathering Practice drive-in prayer event sponsored by Polk County Community Connections. The 30-minute gathering will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the parking lots of Bolivar First Assembly, 1320 S. Springfield, Bolivar. All are invited, and...
Bolivar, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

News briefs for Saturday, May 1

The Polk County Federated Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, May 5, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar. The guest speaker will be Lexi Berry, who represented the club as the 2021 MoFRW Breckenridge Scholar. She was a guest of the governor and first lady at the Governor's Mansion and will be sharing her experience with the club.