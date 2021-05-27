Best whodunit movies of all time

Memorial Day weekend has been a launching pad for some of the biggest movies Hollywood has to offer—superhero features, animated family flicks, and sweeping action-adventure franchises that set the tone for the rest of the blockbuster-filled summer. Of course, this year, many people are wary about returning to movie theaters. But one film has already made this list of the biggest Memorial Day weekend movies ever. Here are the most successful films to open on Memorial Day weekend, ranked by their opening weekend earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo. So grab your popcorn and get ready for prequels, sequels, and threequels galore!