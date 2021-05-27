Best whodunit movies of all time

Paddington 2, the greatest film of all time, is no longer the greatest film of all time. This is per The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that Paul King’s 2017 film—which had its greatest film of all time honors conferred on it by Rotten Tomatoes, the sole arbiter of true movie justice—has now had said title just as swiftly rescinded. This, after a new review was added to the film’s RT profile, dropping it from 100 percent certified Fresh (the freshest, and thus, best, that a film can be) to a tawdry 99 percent, just like that old stinker Citizen Kane.