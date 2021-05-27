Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Best whodunit movies of all time

By Jacob Osborn
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStacker compiled data on the top whodunit movies and ranked them by IMDb user ratings, with any ties being broken by votes. To qualify, the plot of the film had to revolve around a detective or a mystery.

www.manisteenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imdb#Whodunit Movies#Imdb User Ratings#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesgreenweddingshoes.com

Our Top 10 Favorite Wedding Movies of All Time

Sometimes you just need to press pause on the planning and press play on the Netflix. Wedding movies have been and always will be a staple for the big + small screen. The perfect scene for hijinks to ensue, love stories to unfold, and true loves to object after they race to the church just in time! Sure, they’re predictable and sugary sweet — but it’s that perfect escapism that makes them just so dang fun.
Musicravallirepublic.com

Best Bob Dylan albums of all time

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was born 80 years ago on May 24, 1941. To celebrate, here's a list of the best Dylan albums of all time, according to data analyzed by Stacker from Best Ever Albums.
Comicsepicstream.com

10 Best Slice of Life Anime To Watch of All Time

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. "Slice of life" is a term you might encounter in different media, but nowadays you are more likely to see it describing anime. In the past, "slice of life" would usually describe a still moment in a work that closely resembles real life, in which nothing much would happen beyond everyday occurrences.
MoviesA.V. Club

Paddington 2 loses vicious stranglehold on "best movie of all time" position

Paddington 2, the greatest film of all time, is no longer the greatest film of all time. This is per The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that Paul King’s 2017 film—which had its greatest film of all time honors conferred on it by Rotten Tomatoes, the sole arbiter of true movie justice—has now had said title just as swiftly rescinded. This, after a new review was added to the film’s RT profile, dropping it from 100 percent certified Fresh (the freshest, and thus, best, that a film can be) to a tawdry 99 percent, just like that old stinker Citizen Kane.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Worst Jennifer Aniston Movie of All Time, According to Fans

It's hard not to love Jennifer Aniston—just ask her legion of devoted fans. But while viewers fell in love with her on Friends and as a reliable rom-com lead, the critics haven't always been kind to her. The star's filmography is peppered with films that got, at best, mixed reviews, many of which audiences enjoyed more than the professionals. But what about the movies that her fans rejected, too? We consulted audience scores to find out the most hated Jennifer Aniston movies of all time.
MoviesComing Soon!

Pearl Harbor Is the Greatest Guilty Pleasure Movie of All Time

The title of this article should actually end with an ellipsis followed by “aside from Armageddon, Bad Boys II or any of the Transformers films.”. Yeah, I’m a sucker for all things Michael Bay. The man makes entertaining movies flawlessly designed for the theater-going experience. I freely admit I saw Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen four times when it was released in 2009, and even uncharacteristically defended it against Roger Ebert’s vicious, though on point, attacks.
Movies/Film

‘Paddington 2’ is No Longer the Best Reviewed Movie of All Time on Rotten Tomatoes

Back in January of 2018, the family film sequel Paddington 2 became the best reviewed movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes. With 163 reviews from critics (at the time), the movie managed to maintain a 100% score. Even in the years since then, the movie reached over 240 reviews and kept a perfect rating. That’s no easy feat when there’s so much subjectivity involved in film criticism. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, because a recently posted negative review has ruined the 100% critical rating that Paddington 2 earned, and the movie is no longer at the top of the pack.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Biggest Memorial Day Weekend Movies of All Time

Memorial Day weekend has been a launching pad for some of the biggest movies Hollywood has to offer—superhero features, animated family flicks, and sweeping action-adventure franchises that set the tone for the rest of the blockbuster-filled summer. Of course, this year, many people are wary about returning to movie theaters. But one film has already made this list of the biggest Memorial Day weekend movies ever. Here are the most successful films to open on Memorial Day weekend, ranked by their opening weekend earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo. So grab your popcorn and get ready for prequels, sequels, and threequels galore!
Moviespurewow.com

This Netflix Hidden Gem Is a Must-Watch Thriller (& It Just Became the #5 Movie)

This all-new Netflix movie takes claustrophobia to an entirely new level. (You’ve been warned.) We’re talking about Oxygen, the streaming service’s latest sci-fi thriller. It might have popped up in the “suggested for you” section, since it just premiered earlier this week. Despite its newness, the flick has already claimed...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Worst Samuel L. Jackson Movie of All Time, According to Critics

When you've made as many films as Samuel L. Jackson has—that would be over 150—you know they're not all going to be well received. The star of movies like Pulp Fiction, A Time to Kill, Die Hard With a Vengeance, and a number of Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino films has found a new audience over the past decade by playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But with so many films under his belt, some were bound to provoke the ire of critics. So what are the worst Samuel L. Jackson movies across his prolific career?
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Makes One of the Best Games of All Time Just $2.49 on PS4

A new PlayStation Store sale has made one of the best and most popular games of all time just $2.49, but not for long. More specifically, and for a limited time, all PS4 users, courtesy of the PlayStation Store and the new Remasters & Retro sale, which discounts nearly 250 PS4 games, can cop the original DOOM for less than $3.
Moviescastleinsider.com

Disney’s All-Star Movies, A Best Kept Secret?

Disneys All Star Movies Resort is a Value Resort located on Walt Disney World property. The resort incorporates Disney themed buildings and pools in order to surround you with Disney magic. As you may find, Disneys All Star Movies Resort has mixed reviews. However, could it be one of Disney Worlds best kept secrets? Now, lets review all the details about Disneys All Star Movies Resort. As a...
DrinksThe Drum

Editors’ picks: the best Guinness ads of all time

Whether it was the celebration of the reopening of pubs across the world or the go-to stout’s signature flavor, the new ‘looks like a Guinness’ campaign struck a chord with readers of The Drum. Yes, it’s yet another memorable ad for a brand that has been on top of its game for decades.