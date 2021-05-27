New Meijer Express fills 3-mile gas station gap

The new Meijer Express gas station and convenience store opened on Kent Road on May 20, filling a much needed void in the area. "As has been said around the community, there was not a place for gas in that area," Stow Mayor John Pribonic said. "That is something that's been lacking, and it's one of our biggest commercial areas. People want to go out and shop, whether for food, clothing, restaurants, and it's nice to have that other amenity there."