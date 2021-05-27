Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The Order Seeks a Refuge in the Preview for SEVEN SECRETS #9

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Taylor (DCeased), artist Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), colorist Walter Baiamonte, and letterer Ed Dukeshire are really cranking things up to 11 in Seven Secrets. Now we have our first look at Seven Secrets #9 and everyone is still looking for somewhere safe to take a breath. In the preview, we learn that the Seekers have been using MI6 agents to hunt the Order which makes me wonder what kind of favors they can call in.

geektyrant.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Secrets#Comic Art#Order#Keepers#Di Nicuolo#Google Play#Morphin Power Rangers#Secrets#Magic#Acclaimed Artists#Cover Art#Mighty Morphin#Mi6 Agents#Digital Copies#Ibooks#Physical Copies#Affiliate Link#Colorist Walter Baiamonte#Comixology#Madefire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Google
Related
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – DC’s The Nice House on the Lake #1

DC’s hotly-anticipated horror comic The Nice House on the Lake launches this Tuesday, and we have the official preview of the issue for you here; take a look…. Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter-well, they know him a little, anyway. Some met him in childhood; some met him months ago. And Walter’s always been a little…off. But after the hardest year of their lives, nobody was going to turn down Walter’s invitation to an astonishingly beautiful house in the woods, overlooking an enormous sylvan lake. It’s beautiful, it’s opulent, it’s private-so a week of putting up with Walter’s weird little schemes and nicknames in exchange for the vacation of a lifetime? Why not? All of them were at that moment in their lives when they could feel themselves pulling away from their other friends; wouldn’t a chance to reconnect be…nice?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Reschedules Predator Omnibus For March 2022

Two months ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Marvel Comics was to cancel orders for their new Predator comic book, despite a successful launch of Alien #1 with over 300,000 orders. The same went for the Marvel Vs Predator variant covers planned to be running across Marvel Comics in May and orders for the Predator Omnibus, collecting Dark Horse Comics' Predator comic books has also had its orders cancelled. Marvel stated the relaunch would be delayed until November, but no news of the July-scheduled Omnibus. Bleeding Cool noted that this would mean a major hole for Marvel Comics in May and June, both a comic book likely to sell over 200,000, a larger retailer exclusive variant cover programme, twenty Marvel Vs Predator cover variants for everything from Heroes Reborn to X-Men to Black Cat, and a massive Omnibus, all being shifted from Q2 to Q4 and beyond. We speculated that this might be down to the Penguin Random House distribution deal, but a lawsuit over the Predator rights seemed more likely. Will it be resolved in time for November? I mention it because the Predator Omnibus collection has been delayed further, until the 1st of March, 2022.
Comicsgeekdad.com

Review – Green Lantern #3: Shattered Corps

Ray – 8.5/10. Ray: Geoffrey Thorne wasted no time completely upending the world of the Green Lantern Corps in his first two issues, rearranging their entire modus operandi and then blowing up the central battery at the hands of a mysterious new villain—seemingly de-powering almost every Green Lantern and maybe killing one of the main Earth Lanterns. But this issue dials things back a little and focuses almost entirely on John Stewart as we find out where he’s been. He was off exploring a dark sector when the rings went dark, and when we first catch up with him he’s stuck in some bizarre dream world—simulating an odd intergalactic high school. This segment takes a bit too long, but once he wakes up, things get pretty interesting.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Captain Marvel vs Sexism, Aliens in Marvel Action Origins #2 Preview

MARVEL ACTION ORIGINS #2 (OF 5) CVR B SOUVANNY. Share the most important moments in Marvel history with young readers-two at a time! In this issue: Captain Marvel finds that she's half-Kree and awakens super powers! Then, Green Goblin's nefarious plans require him to experiment on himself. In Shops: 6/2/2021.
TV Seriesgeekdad.com

DC This Week Roundup – Evil’s Lure

Suicide Squad #4 – Robbie Thompson, Writer; Eduardo Pansica, Penciller; Julio Ferreira, Inker; Marcelo Maiolo, Colorist. Ray: This issue mostly serves as an epilogue to the recent crossover with Teen Titans Academy. Bolt got away, but Waller got a consolation prize—her collaborator Red X, who tried to betray the Suicide Squad. Now he’s a captive, but she can’t take off his mask without giving him an electric shock. This leads to a tense cat-and-mouse game between them as Red X seemingly masterminds his escape. He’s actually a bit more entertaining here than he is in the main book, coming off like a combination of Red Hood and Anarky. He also seems to know more than he’s letting on about Superboy’s presence, and I’m wondering if this is the genuine article—he seems very different from the one we saw in Young Justice. Waller continues to be the biggest weak link in this series, so far coming off as bad or worse than Lok did in the previous run, even to her own teammates. The Suicide Squad as a unit is mostly an afterthought here, and this run still seems to be struggling to find its footing.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Basilisk #1 CGC 9.8 Sells For $209 Week Of Release

We've been tracking the upcoming launch of Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf's new series, Basilisk, for some time. Ahead of Final Order Cutoff, we were able to confirm that Basilisk #1 was the highest-ordered launch of writer Bunn's rather prolific career and after FOC we were able to confirm order came in over 56,000 copies. That career-record first issue lands in comic shops tomorrow, just a week after Boom's series from James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children returned to comic shops after a several month hiatus. Something Is Killing The Children #16 wasted no time making its presence known including landing on ComicTom101's "Top 10 Trending Comic Books of the Week" thanks to the 1-in-50 Jenny Frison cover averaging sales of $65 the week of release. We've called out the similarities we see between SIKTC's Erica Slaughter and Basilisk's Regan as well as the seemingly "mirror universe" monsters vs monster hunters in Basilisk. And with Basilisk's 1-in-50 cover by Christian Ward posting some sales at $65 and even $209 CGC graded at 9.8 perhaps collectors are seeing the same possibilities. Meanwhile, the 1-in-25 by Rafael Albuquerque has posted sales ranging between $30 and $40, making complete cover sets at $97 to $100 seem reasonably priced in comparison.
Video GamesSiliconera

In-Game Preview Shows 15 Minutes of Fate/Grand Order Paladin Agateram

The first fifteen minutes of recently-released film Fate/Grand Order – Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot – Paladin Agateram are currently available for preview in the Fate/Grand Order application, but only for the Japanese version. Paladin Agateram is the second and last part of the film adaptation for the sixth singularity from the mobile game. The teaser is available in-game from Chaldea Gate until June 11, 2021.
Books & LiteratureThe Brick Fan

One Week Left to Pre-Order The Secret Life of LEGO Bricks

There is exactly one week left to put your pre-order in for The Secret Life of LEGO Bricks written by Daniel Konstanski. In his latest update for the book, he detailed how LEGO was able to provide him with exclusive images to use for the book as well as LEGO going a step further to provide items to photograph for better image quality. It looks like LEGO is fully committed to put out a good book dedicated to AFOLs.
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Secret Invasion

Showing 1 - 6 of 6 articles tagged "Secret Invasion" The Happy Gilmore star is expected to play a brand-new character who could crossover into the MCU, but details on... Killian Scott is set to join Marvel's Secret Invasion. The Ripper Street alum, who was recently tapped as a lead...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Two Aquaman Mini-Series In September From DC Comics Ahead Of Movie

Our good friends at the Aquaman Universe twitter feed, who have a direct feed into all things Aqua, put out the word of two new Aquaman mini-series launching in September, after August's 80th Anniversary Special. "Past, present and future: 80 years after his introduction in 1941, Aquaman and co. will have 2 new mini-series debuting in September with the respective creative teams contributions to the Anniversary Spectacular serving as preludes to the upcoming 1st issues — don't miss it!"
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Renegade Announces New SCOTT PILGRIM and POWER RANGERS Puzzles

Renegade Game Studios has announced some awesome new puzzles for fans to enjoy. Coming soon are 4 puzzles celebrating the popular Scott Pilgrim featuring art from the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley. Each puzzle will feature 1,000 pieces and are being published by Oni Press with a linen finish and low-dust manufacturing. Three of the puzzles feature art by O’Malley while the fourth comes from Paul Robertson and shows off his pixel action art.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Two-Face in DC's Showcase #8 at Auction

In 1993, DC Comics resurrected its classic title Showcase, rebranding it from 1993 – 1996 with yearly numbering. The first outing, Showcase '93, stayed mostly true to the original spirit of DC's Showcase that began in 1956 and ran until 1970. The idea was to feature supporting characters in starring roles, essentially testing them out as potential lead characters for future series. This was done with many heroes, but this specific issue of Showcase '93 tried it with one of Gotham's most iconic villains: Two-Face. The storyline, titled "Batman: 2 Face Part Two" began in the previous installment and came to its climax in this issue. It was written by Doug Moench, penciled/inked/colored by Klaus Janson, and lettered by Ken Bruzenak. What adds to the history of this specific issue of Showcase '93 si that this wasn't just a single Two-Face story, but it also had backup stories. The issue featured Kobra: The Kobra Kronicles Part III: Brainwashed by Mike Baron, Gary Barker, José Marzan Jr., Paul Mounts, and Gaspar Saladino and Fire and Ice: Shadow of the Honeycreeper by Elliot S. Maggin, Steven Harris, Carlos Pedrazzini, Stuart Chaifetz, and Lois Buhais. You can add this piece of Gotham's villainy to your collection by heading over to Heritage Auctions, where a 9.8 CGC graded copy of this 1993 comic is available to bid on.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman vs. Lobo Miniseries Launching in August

In August, DC will launch a three-issue, prestige-format miniseries, Superman vs. Lobo, to be publisher with the Black Label mature readers designation, from Hack/Slash creator Tim Seeley and co-writer Sarah Beattie, along with Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo. The series will pit the Man of Steel against the Main Man in a battle that seems to be overseen by a mad scientist, perhaps in a miniaturized setting. There have been a number of iconic throwdowns between Superman and Lobo over the years, and while he was not created as a Superman character, Lobo has certainly become associated with Superman over the years.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel Reveals a Hero That Can Defeat Thanos on His Own

The Marvel Comics universe has been getting a surprising remix in the pages of Heroes Reborn, a weekly event that recontextualizes the Marvel heroes and villains that fans know and love. Given his prominence both in comics and on the big screen, it was safe to assume that Thanos would be factoring into the event — and it looks like his role was pretty surprising. Last week's Heroes Reborn #4 created a new power hierarchy among Marvel characters, by revealing one hero who can singlehandedly take down the Mad Titan. Spoilers for Heroes Reborn #4, by Jason Aaron, James Stokoe, Ed McGuinness, Mark Morales, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Cory Petit, below! Only look if you want to know!
AgricultureGamespot

Secrets Of Soil

Sign In to follow. Follow Secrets Of Soil, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comicsbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin,’ Issue #3

TMNT: The Last Ronin #3 is written by Tom Waltz and Kevin Eastman from a story by Eastman, Peter Laird, and Waltz. It is penciled and inked by Eastman, Ben Bishop, Esau & Issac Escorza with layouts from Eastman, colored by Luis Antonio Delgado with assistance from Samuel Plata, and lettered by Shawn Lee. The series is published by IDW Publishing. Hiroto Oroku enforces martial law in New York City, forcing Michelangelo and his allies to take the fight to the Foot Clan with the help of an old ally. Flashbacks showcase the fall of the Turtles, along with what happened to Mikey and April in the years since.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Mystique Seeks Revenge with Forge's Help in X-Men #20 [Preview]

Forge and Mystique have a long and complicated history together. Destiny one prophesized that Mystique and Forge had an intimate future together…. …but Forge was also present when Destiny, the true love of Mystique's life, was killed. Though Mystique may have blamed Forge for Destiny's death back then, Forge was...