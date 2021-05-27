Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Bayer says it will reconsider ‘the future of glyphosate-based products in the U.S. residential market’ after a federal judge rejected its $2 billion settlement proposal to resolve pending and future cancer lawsuits

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer said on [May 26] it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer.

Medical & Biotech
Economy
Industry
Biology
Best Life

Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

Bayer Backs Glyphosate and Reaffirms Accessibility for Farmers

Recently, litigation around Roundup and glyphosate has been in the news. Darren Wallis, Vice President of North America Communications for Bayer Crop Science, explains what this news means for farmers and the ag community. “You may have heard some recent news on Roundup litigation. To our ag customers – let...
Congress & Courtsillinoisnewsnow.com

Federal judge denies Bayer glyphosate settlement plan

A federal judge has rejected Bayer’s $2-Billion-dollar proposal to resolve future lawsuits that claim Roundup causes cancer. Bayer tells Brownfield Ag News the court decision has no impact on the availability of Roundup and farmers will continue to have access to its glyphosate-based products. Bayer says they still have legal and commercial options to mitigate future litigation risk and will quickly pursue them. Bayer says it stands by the safety of glyphosate and is committed to keeping it available for farmers.
LawAgriculture Online

After court rebuff, Bayer tries new paths to resolve Roundup lawsuits

Health and chemical giant Bayer said it would pursue a five-point plan to mitigate its future litigation risks over Roundup herbicide, including a discussion of whether to remain in the lawn-and-garden market and a continued pursuit of settlements of lawsuits that allege the weed killer causes cancer. Bayer announced the steps on Thursday, a day after a federal judge in California rejected a Bayer proposal to settle future lawsuits involving Roundup for $2 billion.
IndustrySpringfield Business Journal

US judge blocks proposed Roundup deal by Bayer

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer's $2 billion proposal to resolve future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller product causes cancer. Bayer has been embroiled in Roundup lawsuits since buying Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018. Consumer advocates have encouraged Bayer to add a warning label to Roundup, but the company has...
Industryagdaily.com

Bayer releases new plan to address future Roundup claims

In an on going legal battle over Roundup, Bayer has once again been hit by a blow by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The judge rejected Bayer’s $2 billion class action proposal, which would have provided compensation in return for placing limits on potential future litigation.
Congress & Courtsnaked capitalism

Federal Judge Nixes Proposed Monsanto Glysophate Settlement, Deepening Black Hole for Bayer

We are stepping on Jerri-Lynn’s toes a bit, since she has been following Monsanto litigation closely. Today we are providing an update on a effort to settle a large group of pending and potential cases. The short version is that this effort, like an earlier attempt, was rejected by Federal judge in the Northern District of California. We’ve embedded his order at the end of this post.
Cancerno-tillfarmer.com

Bayer to Rethink Roundup After Judge Nixes $2 Billion Settlement

Bayer said on Wednesday it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer. The company also said it will reassess its efforts to settle around...
IndustryCNBC

Bayer sticks to $2 bln provision after Glyphosate ruling

Bayer said on Thursday it was not increasing its $2 billion in provisions after a U.S. judge rejected its class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers. "We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and minimise the risk to our company from...
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

US Judge Rejects Future Roundup Cancer Suits Deal

A US judge on Wednesday rejected a deal to settle future Roundup cancer suits, saying it does more for weed-killer maker Bayer than for those who fall ill. US district judge Vince Chhabria had expressed concerns about a $1.25 billion agreement proposed nearly a year ago, forcing the German giant to take another look at the plan.