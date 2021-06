The Hillsborough County School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve a financial recovery plan that superintendent Addison Davis must deliver to the state by Wednesday. The plan, which will use $24 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to shore up the district’s reserve fund, removes the threat of a state financial takeover. Without that money, the district was unable to maintain the 3 percent reserve called for under state law, or even the 2 percent level that could have triggered the receivership process.