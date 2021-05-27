Angry, red-faced man demands ‘woke lefties’ get more cross about Fawlty Towers
An angry red-faced man is currently in a fury that ‘woke lefties’ aren’t furious about repeats of Fawlty Towers. Several weeks ago Simon Williams, an angry red-faced man who permanently looks as if he’s two seconds away from a fatal heart attack, noticed that the BBC was repeating Fawlty Towers and tweeted “Oh, Fawlty Towers is on I see, looking forward to seeing the woke lefties getting outraged about a harmless, classic British comedy.”newsthump.com