Gessie Walton

As a dear friend previously stated: “After 85 years of living on terra firma, Barb Walton, mother of Karla (Mark) Wells & Darl (Barb) Walton, transferred her residency to the Kingdom of Heaven, February 21, 2021. This transfer came as no surprise, as material has been sent for decades and this material, along with the Master Builder, Jesus Christ, has provided a mansion. The property and citizenship was previously paid for by the blood of Christ. There are no mortgages, taxes, utilities or insurance and it is completely debt free, all having been paid for eternity. This mansion is situated in a beautiful neighborhood where all the residents are called Saints. The city is located in a gated community, and if you know Jesus Christ, Barb will be there to greet you just inside the gate.”