Obituaries

Gessie Walton

Marshall News Messenger
 2021-05-27

DEBERRY Funeral Service for Gessie Walton will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Crossroad Baptist Church, DeBerry. Viewing 2:00 PM-5:00 PM Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Black's Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bell Fountain Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Funeral and Cremation Services.

