Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dr Disrespect Praises Call of Duty: Mobile in a Livestream

By Kshiteej Naik
IGN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr Disrespect previously had a pretty blunt opinion about mobile gaming and he even said that mobile gamers are ‘not real gamers.’ During his recent livestream, it feels like Dr Disrespect might have a different opinion about mobile gaming. After playing Call of Duty: Mobile during a livestream, Dr Disrespect...

in.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dr Disrespect
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Gaming#Pc Gamers#Duty Games#Burned#Ign India#Real Gamers#Consoles#Opinion#Warzone Players#Clans#The Game#Clan Wars#Fun#Cosmetics#Weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video Gamesesports.net

Call of Duty News

Call of Duty League Stage 4 now has a full schedule for the Home Series in Chicago, Florida and Los Angeles. Once again teams are pitted against each other before they all come together for a $500,000 LAN major. Teams are approaching the second half of the CoD 2021 Season, so this event is one.
Video Gamesava360.com

Call Of Duty WARZONE: THE END Of SEASON 3…

Here's what we know about the END of SEASON 3 in COD WARZONE!. ● Subscribe and join the Immortals today! ► http://bit.ly/SubToImmortal. ● Use code “Immortal” for 10% of your Gamer Advantage order! ► https://gameradvantage.com/?ref=Immortal. ● Use Code "Immortal" for 10% off your GFUEL order ► https://gfuel.ly/2I2TTXT. ● Use Code...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

7 Tips for Reaching Legendary Rank in Call of Duty: Mobile Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Mobile includes six ranking tiers for its team-based Multiplayer modes. Legendary is the highest rank tier in the game. Players who reach the Legendary rank can have a go at gaining a place on the Multiplayer leaderboard for a season. Although it’s pretty straightforward to climb the lower ranking tiers, things get tougher from Pro rank onward. If you’re gunning for glory, check out these tips for getting to Legendary rank in Call of Duty: Mobile’s Multiplayer modes.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

New Holger 26 LMG coming to Call of Duty: Mobile next month

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season four is here with a new weapon, the MK2 marksman rifle. This isn’t the only gun coming this season, though, as the game’s second functional LMG called the Holger 26 will release in early June. The Holger 26 is a light machine gun that first...
Video GamesComicBook

Dr Disrespect Wants to Create His Own Video Game

YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has made it known in recent months that he's getting pretty burnt out on the current state of video games. Not only has he said previously that he'll soon be taking a break from Call of Duty: Warzone, but he has also expressed that he's looking forward to Battlefield 6 later this year purely because it might be something new. Now, the famous content creator has suggested another fix entirely for this ongoing struggle that he's having: he'll just make his own video game.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Activision Continues Fight Against Toxicity in Call of Duty

Online multiplayer video games have brought people from all over the world together, yet since its inception and drastic, exponential growth in popularity, in-game voice and text chats have been plagued by toxicity. The toxicity includes racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobic and other slurs that cannot be tolerated in modern times. However, to address such toxicity in larger games has always been a difficult task due to the number of times it happens and the actual reports made. It requires either a dedicated team of persons to deal with the complaints or some sort of automated system. The Call of Duty franchise is one which has unfortunately historically been one of the more toxic franchises. Given the nature of the game, Activision and its developers have taken a strong stance against any form of toxicity in the game and are committed to removing toxic behavior, hate speech or embarrassment from their games.
Video GamesGamespot

How Activision Is Battling Racism And Toxicity In Call Of Duty

Activision has provided a status report on toxic behavior, hate speech, and harassment in the various Call of Duty games, including Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and CoD: Mobile. In a blog post, Activision said first and foremost that it will not tolerate this kind of behavior in its games, while it also takes a stand against it in society.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4: What You Need to Know

Are you enjoying Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3? If so, you’d want to acquire anything you want quickly because the said season will end tomorrow, May 26. Season 4 will begin shortly after and it brings a lot of new and exciting things for players to enjoy. It seems...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Call of Duty: Mobile Clan Wars: Tips, how to play, and rewards

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 is out now, adding a bunch of new content, including new maps, modes, and more. Among the new additions, Clan Wars is unarguably one of the most exciting features. Clan Wars is a new competitive event in which different clans can compete against each other in a progressive league system and win epic rewards. Here is everything we know about Clan Wars, including tips, participation details, rewards, and more.