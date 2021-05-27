Cancel
Alabama State

Union Members Arrested During Alabama Coal Strike Protest

alabamanews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKWOOD, Ala. (AP) – A union says nearly a dozen miners who’ve been striking an Alabama coal company for about two months were arrested during a protest outside a mine in Tuscaloosa County. The United Mine Workers of America says 11 members were charged with trespassing at a Warrior Met Coal mine in Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday evening. They were released on bond early Wednesday, and the union planned a rally later in the day at a state park west of Birmingham. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the arrest and continuing strike. It previously has defended its contract offer.

www.alabamanews.net
