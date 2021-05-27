Cancel
New York City, NY

Where to Eat in New York: The Best Thai Restaurants

The Nerdy Me
The Nerdy Me
 8 days ago

New York City has been serving exquisite Thai food to its residents for more than two decades.

The majority of Thai restaurants, especially in Queens nearby Thai supermarkets and shops, offer different Thai food from classic to daring creative dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzfL1_0aD9JVb400
Gareth Harrison

If you want to experience the spice and thrill of Thai food, here we are with a guide that will tell you about the best Thai restaurants in NYC.

SriPraPhai

It is one of the oldest, most fabulous, and expensive as well Thai restaurants in NYC, serving since 1990 in Woodside, Queens.

This place is a good spot for having Thai food with friends and for a family get-together if you are in need of a fancy dinner gathering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hDrh_0aD9JVb400
Edible Queens

Sripraphai has a beautiful patio open in pandemic and offers food from the different regions of Thailand. The menu items include classic tom yum soup, pad thai, and drunken noodles.

The restaurant menu also consists of some unique and daring dishes like rad na and tom zap.

Address: 64-13 39th Ave, Woodside, NY 11377.

Ugly Baby

The food at Ugly Baby is as loud and vibrant as the interior of this restaurant itself. This spot at Smith Street at Carol Gardens is famous for its spicy Thai food, making you want to visit this place repeatedly to sizzle your taste buds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Q7JT_0aD9JVb400
Ugly Baby

The chef Sirichai Sreparplarn has included food from all over Thailand in the Ugly Baby menu like young jackfruit salad and stay-away-spicy Udon Thani’s duck salad from the north, grilled prawn from Ayutthaya, and brisket soup from Bangkok.

Address: 407 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231.

Ayada

Ayada is a spot for high-quality Thai food located on Elmhurst and other chains in the Chelsea market.

This restaurant offers many Thai dishes, and some of them were not known by NYC before. The favorite Ayada foods of New Yorkers are fried catfish salad, drunken noodles, Panang curry, som tum, and raw shrimp salad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUrHx_0aD9JVb400
An Rong Xu

The chef Duangja Thammasat has worked in Bangkok’s Japanese restaurants, and that’s why Ayada also offers some sushi-inspired dishes that everyone wants to try.

Address: 7708 Woodside Ave, Queens, NY 11373.

Lamoon

The Lamoon's Chef Arada Moonroj is from the northern province Chiang Mai, and that’s the reason behind the Lamoon’s Northern region-centric menu.

This spot offers many northern dishes that you will not find anywhere else in NYC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqfQz_0aD9JVb400
Dave Cook

One of our favorites is Kang hung ley - it is a curry with pork belly stewed for hours. It is a traditional dish of Chiang Mai and is served at weddings and funerals.

Other signature dishes are lend soup, a broth with large pork bones dusted with chill flakes, hnam kadook moo, herbaceous sai oua, khao soi, and Thai sausages.

Address: 8140 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373.

Pure Thai Cookhouse

If you want to experience some authentic Thai recipes served in an intimate family environment, then do visit Pure Thai cookhouse at Hell’s Kitchen.

It is a small restaurant owned and run by a husband and wife, David and Vanida Bank. This family also owns Land and Taladwat restaurants that too are located in Hell’s Kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCJBM_0aD9JVb400
Pure Thai Cookhouse

The dining room is narrowed with wood-paneled walls and little metal stools for seating but believe us, the food is super delicious with pure Thai flavors.

Their springy noodles topped with crab and pork, root vegetables, curry puffs, and Pa-Yao beef noodles are must-try dishes.

Address: 766 9th Ave #2, New York, NY 10019.

Which one of these will you be checking out first? Let us know in the comments below.

The Nerdy Me

The Nerdy Me

New York City, NY
Budget travel and active lifestyle blog. Find the best travel tips, exciting travel stories, fun lists and other lifestyle bits.

 https://www.thenerdyme.com
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Nerdy Me

These Are Best Farmers Market in Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn being the busiest place in New York is very famous for its parks and sceneries. If you ever plan a trip to Brooklyn then there are a lot of places to see and explore. Once you think of spending a day tour in Brooklyn your day will end but spots to explore won't end. Apart from the theme parks and malls, Brooklyn also seeds some amazing farming markets that make it the center of attraction for tourists as well as the residents.
Beacon, NYPosted by
The Nerdy Me

Beacon, NY: The Best Weekend Trip Idea

If you have recently moved to New York and are looking for a perfect weekend this week and are out of ideas, then you came to the right place. New York state has some of the world’s most outstanding places which you will surely regret if you have not visited them at least once.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Nerdy Me

LGBTQ+ Landmarks in NYC That You Should Know

Are you New in New York? Or have you come from a different continent to explore New York? Then know that you have landed at the right place. The most diverse and flexible city in the world welcomes you no matter what your identity is. This article addresses some of the most famous LGBTQ+ landmarks of New York that have contributed to making the modern New York we have now.
New York City, NYnyconthecheap.com

Free Fries at Shake Shack for Vaccinated Customers

The deal is valid in NYC only, for an order of Crinkle Cut Fries, with the purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich. Shake Shack has teamed up with the NYC Mayor’s Office to help get more New Yorkers to vaccinated. The popular NYC-based chain is just the latest company...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Queens cyclists fight for right to use Astoria greenway

Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...
New York City, NYNiagara Gazette

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...