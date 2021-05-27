Where to Eat in New York: The Best Thai Restaurants

New York City has been serving exquisite Thai food to its residents for more than two decades.

The majority of Thai restaurants, especially in Queens nearby Thai supermarkets and shops, offer different Thai food from classic to daring creative dishes.

If you want to experience the spice and thrill of Thai food, here we are with a guide that will tell you about the best Thai restaurants in NYC.

SriPraPhai

It is one of the oldest, most fabulous, and expensive as well Thai restaurants in NYC, serving since 1990 in Woodside, Queens.

This place is a good spot for having Thai food with friends and for a family get-together if you are in need of a fancy dinner gathering.

Sripraphai has a beautiful patio open in pandemic and offers food from the different regions of Thailand. The menu items include classic tom yum soup, pad thai, and drunken noodles.

The restaurant menu also consists of some unique and daring dishes like rad na and tom zap.

Address: 64-13 39th Ave, Woodside, NY 11377.

Ugly Baby

The food at Ugly Baby is as loud and vibrant as the interior of this restaurant itself. This spot at Smith Street at Carol Gardens is famous for its spicy Thai food, making you want to visit this place repeatedly to sizzle your taste buds.

The chef Sirichai Sreparplarn has included food from all over Thailand in the Ugly Baby menu like young jackfruit salad and stay-away-spicy Udon Thani’s duck salad from the north, grilled prawn from Ayutthaya, and brisket soup from Bangkok.

Address: 407 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231.

Ayada

Ayada is a spot for high-quality Thai food located on Elmhurst and other chains in the Chelsea market.

This restaurant offers many Thai dishes, and some of them were not known by NYC before. The favorite Ayada foods of New Yorkers are fried catfish salad, drunken noodles, Panang curry, som tum, and raw shrimp salad.

The chef Duangja Thammasat has worked in Bangkok’s Japanese restaurants, and that’s why Ayada also offers some sushi-inspired dishes that everyone wants to try.

Address: 7708 Woodside Ave, Queens, NY 11373.

Lamoon

The Lamoon's Chef Arada Moonroj is from the northern province Chiang Mai, and that’s the reason behind the Lamoon’s Northern region-centric menu.

This spot offers many northern dishes that you will not find anywhere else in NYC.

One of our favorites is Kang hung ley - it is a curry with pork belly stewed for hours. It is a traditional dish of Chiang Mai and is served at weddings and funerals.

Other signature dishes are lend soup, a broth with large pork bones dusted with chill flakes, hnam kadook moo, herbaceous sai oua, khao soi, and Thai sausages.

Address: 8140 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373.

Pure Thai Cookhouse

If you want to experience some authentic Thai recipes served in an intimate family environment, then do visit Pure Thai cookhouse at Hell’s Kitchen.

It is a small restaurant owned and run by a husband and wife, David and Vanida Bank. This family also owns Land and Taladwat restaurants that too are located in Hell’s Kitchen.

The dining room is narrowed with wood-paneled walls and little metal stools for seating but believe us, the food is super delicious with pure Thai flavors.

Their springy noodles topped with crab and pork, root vegetables, curry puffs, and Pa-Yao beef noodles are must-try dishes.

Address: 766 9th Ave #2, New York, NY 10019.

