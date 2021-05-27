Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Today in History: May 27

By Tammy Talley
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The fate of love is that it always seems too little or too much.” — Amelia Barr. Today is THURSDAY, MAY 27, the 147th day of 2021. There are 218 days left in the year. On May 27, 1941, the British Royal Navy sank the German battleship Bismarck off France with a loss of some 2,000 lives, three days after the Bismarck sank the HMS Hood with the loss of more than 1,400 lives.

www.heraldbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Carolla
Person
Todd Bridges
Person
Sean Kinney
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Neil Finn
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
Peri Gilpin
Person
Jamie Oliver
Person
Lee Meriwether
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#World History#State History#British History#Today#Program History#The British Royal Navy#German#The Chicago World S Fair#Academy Award#Nba Finals#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Finn Brothers#Rock#Alice In Chains#Boston Celtics#History#Today#President Abraham Lincoln#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
Related
Religiongreensboro.com

Michael Gerson: U.S. history teaches us to be 'woke'

WASHINGTON — In the evangelical Christian tradition, you generally know when you’ve been “saved” or “converted.” It comes in a rush of spiritual relief. A burden feels lifted. But how does one know if he or she has become “woke”? How does one respond to this altar call and accept...
Kansas StateHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for May 31

On May 31, 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died. On May 31:. In 1578, the Christian...
FestivalPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Pause, and remember the 'Day'

Sitting down to write to you this week, the sun finally burst forth and the fact that I might be able to actually mow and trim was looming more and more probable. I wonder how much rain we did get. One of the most important dates in American history is...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Today is Wednesday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2021 with 212 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include Pope Leo XI in...
MinoritiesWashington Post

Race in America: History Matters with Mary Elliott and Paul Gardullo

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is one of the country’s deadliest episodes of racial violence. Historians believe as many as 300 Black people were killed and 10,000 were made homeless after a white mob descended on a thriving Black business district. On Tuesday, June 1 at 12:30pm ET, Washington Post race and economics reporter Tracy Jan spoke with Mary Elliott and Paul Gardullo from the National Museum of African American History and Culture about what happened and the enduring impact of the century-old massacre.
Celebrationschestertownspy.org

June by Jamie Kirkpatrick

Welcome to June, the month named after Ward’s wife and Wally’s and Beaver’s mother. If you thought the sixth month in the Gregorian and Julian calendars was named for Juno, goddess of childbirth and guardian angel of women, well, think again. Trust me: June is named for June Cleaver, goddess of nostalgia!
SocietyArkansas Online

OPINION | EDITORIAL: What we remember this Memorial Day

While it's unlikely anyone can say with certainty what were the origins of America's Memorial Day, it is generally accepted that the custom of decorating graves in remembrance of the war dead began after the Civil War, among families of fallen Confederate soldiers. But the historian David Blight makes an argument that the first such observance was in fact the work of newly freed Black people seeking to honor the 40,000 African American soldiers who died in the war. The tribute consisted of elaborate ceremonies, parades, prayers, Scripture readings and speeches. The Black soldiers deserved the honor: They gave their lives for the most American of causes, freedom and Union. It's good, though, that they had such attention lavished on them then, because fairly soon afterward, they faded from much of the nation's memory, as did their cause.
MilitaryNew Jersey Globe

Veteran: George Washington Goethals

One New Jersey war veteran whose legacy remains intact after more than a century was Major Genera George Washington Goethals, the namesake of the Goethals Bridge. Goethals was an 1880 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was the chief engineer of the First Amy Corps of Engineers in the Spanish American War. He was the chief engineer of the Panama Canal project.
MilitaryPortsmouth Times

Of friends and freedom

Though my life has been blessed by many a good friend, it is at this time of year I fondly give pause to thank God for one of my dearest… Lieutenant Colonial Vance Huston. This brave American proudly served 23 years in the United States Marine Corps. He heroically flew...
MinoritiesRocky Mount Telegram

NC politics explained in one word: Race

A national political reporter recently asked me how I would explain North Carolina politics to a class of college students. It has always been about race. It still is. The latest front is the battle at UNC-Chapel Hill over tenure for a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. Conservatives cloak their objections to her in academic robes. But they dislike Nikole Hannah-Jones, a UNC alumna and New York Times reporter, because she produced “The 1619 Project” about slavery’s impact on America.
Politicslibertysentinel.org

Memorial Day: Honoring American Heroes of Courage, Sacrifice, & Faith

Memorial Day in America, as an annual observance, can be traced back to the end of the Civil War, a war in which over a half-million died. Southern women scattered spring flowers on graves of both northern Union and southern Confederate soldiers. Many places claimed to have held the original...
AstronomyJanesville Gazette

Review: 'Mercury Rising,' by Jeff Shesol

——— "He's back," exulted the Miami News when John Glenn emerged from Friendship 7 after orbiting the Earth three times. America, the Miami Herald implied, was back, as well. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung agreed: The free world need "no longer stare as if hypnotized at Soviet space successes with pricks of doubt in their hearts as to whether there is not some deep deficiency in the democratic order."
Politicssportsgrindentertainment.com

Civil rights lawyer issues reminder of Memorial Day origins

Today marks Memorial Day, and as with many American traditions, there are competing histories of its origin. Memorial Day is, of course, a long-established federal holiday dedicated to honouring America’s veterans who have died in service. It lands on the last Monday in May. It began its life as “Decoration Day” and it started following the Civil War, a war with more than 600,000 solider causalities.
MinoritiesMorganton News Herald

Race defines NC politics - again

A national political reporter recently asked me how I would explain North Carolina politics to a class of college students. It has always been about race. It still is. The latest front is the battle at UNC-Chapel Hill over tenure for a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. Conservatives cloak their objections to her in academic robes. But they dislike Nikole Hannah-Jones, a UNC alumna and New York Times reporter, because she produced “The 1619 Project” about slavery’s impact on America.
PoliticsPosted by
AL.com

Memorial Day 2021: Quotes, remembrances to honor those who died in service to their country

Memorial Day is a time set aside to honor those who died in service to their country. The day traces its roots to the period after the Civil War when the head of an organization of Union veterans established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to mark the graves of the war dead with flowers. The day of May 30 was selected. Other cities around the country, both Union and Confederate, held similar observances.
Politicsweaponsandwarfare.com

LIEUTENANT COLONEL THEODORE ROOSEVELT, JR.

Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., or “Ted,” as his friends called him, lived up to the legacy of his father and namesake, President Theodore Roosevelt. The younger Roosevelt was a proven combat leader in both world wars, an aspiring politician, a successful businessman, an accomplished hunter and explorer, as well as governor of Puerto Rico and the Philippines. Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., like his father, received the Medal of Honor, one of only two father–son duos to be awarded America’s highest honor (the other being Arthur MacArthur and Douglas MacArthur). Roosevelt rose through the ranks during the Great War, ending it as a lieutenant colonel commanding the 26th Infantry Regiment in the 1st Division. He participated in numerous engagements in 1918, which included Cantigny, Soissons, and the Meuse–Argonne campaign. He was cited for bravery, wounded in action, the first reserve officer to command a regiment in combat, and was the spearhead of the American attempt to liberate the French city of Sedan in the waning hours of the war.
ReligionThe Decatur Daily

John M. Crisp: It’s time for a better national motto

Our national motto — “In God We Trust” — was not birthed along with our nation in 1776. In fact, founders such as Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison probably wouldn’t have looked kindly on such a motto. They were skeptical about traditional religion, and they were particularly wary of connections between church and state.
CollegesDaily Advance

Milot’s Musings: No to Tenure

Nikole Hannah-Jones earned a master’s degree from UNC Chapel Hill in 2003. She has since been praised as one of the country’s leading voices in journalism covering civil rights and racial injustice in the U.S. She won a Pulitzer Prize for her work as a New York Times journalist, received a “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation, and was elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.
Celebritieswjab.org

Laurel Wamsley

Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. Wamsley got her start at NPR as...