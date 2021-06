If you're at all invested in Honda builds of the past, especially those in motorsport, then it's not too hard to figure out where the inspiration for this 1996 Honda Accord LX wagon came from. Iconic and easily recognizable, the bright patchwork livery that covered the panels of a pair of JACCS/Mooncraft Touring cars, one of which was piloted by Naoki Hattori who went on to capture victory in '96, still turns heads and cracks smiles some 25 years later. It should be noted that Hattori, along with Katsutomo Kaneishi, also claimed victory in 1993's JTC-3 class (known prior to that as Division 1) in an EG6 that sported the same eye-popping livery.