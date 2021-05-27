Cancel
Marshall, TX

Regina Ann Oates

Marshall News Messenger
 13 days ago

MARSHALL Regina Ann Oates, 58, of Marshall passed away May 21, 2021. Mrs. Oates was born August 13, 1962 in Beaumont. She is survived by her husband, Roy Oates; and children, Michael Lovejoy, Lisa Cherry, and Krystal Lovejoy.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
