Carthage ISD has released its 2021 schedule for volleyball games. In August, the varsity Lady Bulldogs will have a scrimmage with Whitehouse on Aug. 6 and then play Tatum/Gary on Aug. 10, the Tyler Tournament Aug. 12-14, Longview Aug. 17, the Bryan Classic Aug. 19-21, Texas High/Pleasant Grove Aug. 24, an open date Aug. 27 and Lindale Aug. 31. The junior varsity and ninth grade teams will play those same dates except for the tournaments, and Texas High/Pleasant Grove for the ninth grade team.