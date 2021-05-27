Cancel
Rutgers University

Anticipating an event can make it feel like it will be over quickly

By Ryan Morrison For Mailonline
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnticipating the start of a fun event like a holiday can make it feel like it is nearly over as soon as the actual event begins, according to a study into the perception of time. Four independent studies published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology found that anticipation and excitement...

