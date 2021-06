It's always a fun time for us when Wizards Of The Coast cracks open the tomes to some of Dungeons & Dragons' darker aspects. We had a lot of fun when the company tackled more of the dangerous magical elements of their world earlier this year with the release of Candlekeep Mysteries. Which in our opinion, has helped widen the door a bit for more insane journeys that players can take that have pre-written content behind them. Because while the D&D team encourages creativity (even if it leads to a TPK), they tend to be a little more conservative on paper with sending people to their doom. That's loosened up in the past couple of years, especially with terrifying additions like Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus and Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden. But now we're headed into much more bewitching and darker territory as we dip into their latest sourcebook, Van Richten's Guide To Ravenloft.