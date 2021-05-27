Medtronic beats profit and revenue expectations, boosts dividend

Wall Street brokerages expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.