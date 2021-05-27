Medtronic beats profit and revenue expectations, boosts dividend
Shares of Medtronic PLC slipped 0.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the medical technology and services company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, citing a "strong recovery" in elective procedures, and boosted its dividend by 8.6%, but provided a less than upbeat full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to April 30 rose to $1.36 billion, or $1.00 a share, from $646 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share grew to $1.50 from 58 cents, and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.42. Sales increased 36.5%...www.marketwatch.com