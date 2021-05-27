Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

5 Best Places to Live in Cleveland, Ohio

Posted by 
DIY Active
DIY Active
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSnAv_0aD9ICxs00
https://pixabay.com/images/id-1625477/

Cleveland is one of the least expensive places to live, with median home prices almost 50% lower than the national average. It is more affordable to buy a property in Cleveland than renting one. Low home prices, the city also has a great schooling system, good healthcare, and it’s a cultural hub. The second-largest performing arts center in the country, Playhouse Square is located in Cleveland. The Cleveland Museum of Art is recognized among the best in the world.

It is also big on sports, with the Indians, the Cavaliers, and the Browns. The city is nicknamed ‘The Forest City’ because of the Cleveland Metroparks Natural Reserve System. City officials have also been active in addressing social issues such as improving race relations and curbing bias. Here are the top 5 places to settle in Cleveland, in no particular order.

1. Tremont

Located by the edge of the Cuyahoga River, Tremont is an attractive destination. It is only a few blocks from the Lake Erie shoreline and presents a fabulous mix of creative local businesses, and great eateries. There’s a lot to explore in Tremont, including the Christmas Story House Museum and the St. Theodosius Russian Orthodox Cathedral.

The residential areas of Tremont mingle smoothly with the bustling downtown. You will be able to find homely apartments and beautiful Victorian style-houses in this area. It is also popular for its independent boutiques and several galleries.

2. Detroit Shoreway

Detroit Shoreway is a happening locale that has turned out to be a hotspot for millennials and young professionals. It is well-known for Gordon Square, an arts district in the heart of this neighborhood. The new Battery Park Development is credited with having added modern condos to the overall historic feel of this area.

Besides Gordon Square, the Third Friday events of the 78th Street Studios are quite popular. People love to walk and bike along the Detroit-Shoreway. The Edgewater Park is placed right at the edge of this neighborhood. Besides the $100 million Battery Park development project, the green homes of Eco Village are also selling out hot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0Wpj_0aD9ICxs00
https://pixabay.com/images/id-4100096/

3. Rocky River

If you are looking for a neighborhood with great outdoors, look no further than Rocky River. The Rocky River Reservation is famous for its scenic trails, waterfalls, and wetlands. As you travel down the meandering Rocky River along with the Reservation, you can enjoy gorgeous views of cliffs lining the waterside.

Right at the heart of the Reservation sits the Emerald Necklace Marina, offering a variety of activities. You can enjoy boating, kayaking, fishing, and paddleboarding. The area presents fantastic housing options, including Victorian and Colonial-style homes located on the lakefront.

4. Lakewood

Lakewood is a fantastic location only a few blocks from the waterfront. It is also located by Edgewater Park, and downtown is only a quick drive away. It’s an inner-ring suburb poised as the perfect location for families, millennials, and young professionals.

It is a vibrant place and has the densest population between NYC and Chicago. Lakewood is packed with fine restaurants and bars, offering fantastic opportunities for dining out. The majority of homes in this charming neighborhood are from the early 1900s. Most of these homes feature yards and wide sidewalks.

5. Shaker Heights

Though Shaker Heights has a relatively high property tax rate, the serene neighborhood makes a living here worthwhile. You can find amazing tree-lined boulevards and great old homes. This neighborhood was built in the 1920s around a pair of light rail lines that are still active.

The property scenario is diverse. You can find stately Tudor revivals worth millions to affordable colonial properties. Many condos have also sprung up on reclaimed lots. Shaker heights present the perfect mix of tranquil parklands and bustling main streets. It hosts the largest farmer’s market in the region every Saturday at the adjacent Shaker Square.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
DIY Active

DIY Active

202
Followers
141
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Look, we are all rushed these days. There aren’t enough hours in the day, much less time for driving back and forth to the gym or wherever you think you have to workout. There has to be another way? Or simply a more sustainable approach that doesn’t require travel time, fees, or even social skills? How about a DIY approach to exercise? "Home Fitness for Everyone.” That’s our mission – To help everyone take total control of their health anywhere, with the best expert at home fitness content around!

 https://diyactive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Rocky River, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Shaker Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Cleveland, OH
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Chicago#Lake Erie#Cavaliers#Browns#Indians#Tremont#Victorian#Colonial#Battery Park Development#Emerald Necklace Marina#Cuyahoga River#Downtown#Playhouse Square#Performing Arts#Edgewater Park#Museum#Waterfalls#Tranquil Parklands#Gordon Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Cleveland, OHclevelandbrowns.com

Browns support City of Cleveland's vision to enhance lakefront connectivity

The Browns have offered their full support to the City of Cleveland as it looks to take the next big steps in enhancing the connectivity between downtown and the lakefront. The team has worked closely with the City as it's gone through a preliminary visioning process that has stretched over the past two-plus years. After significant research and consultation with city planners, landscape architects and stakeholders, the City of Cleveland is poised to take the next, big, exciting step with plans for a transformational pedestrian pathway that would increase the number of natural public spaces accessible to all while unlocking substantial economic development opportunities in the areas surrounding Cleveland's North Coast Harbor.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Detroit-based Yum Village expanding to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Yum Village, a Detroit-based restaurant-market that focuses on flavorful Afro-Caribbean food, is coming to Cleveland. Carasai Ihentuge, who is from Detroit but stayed in Cleveland after attending John Carroll University, will operate the Cleveland restaurant. His brother Godwin runs the Detroit eatery-market, co-owned by Mieka Lampe. “We’ve...
Ohio Statetmj4.com

Group bikes 330 miles across Ohio to highlight growing gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When you’re biking 330 miles across the state of Ohio, it’s important to stay on track. “You can’t lose sight of what you’re doing it for,” said Calvin Love. But for Love, the organizer of the bike-a-thon and owner of Little Giants Boxing Club in Euclid, it’s...
Miami, FLPosted by
DIY Active

Miami Spa Months Program to begin on July 1st

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is bringing back the much celebrated Miami Spa Months Programs on 1st July. This event will continue for two months till 31st August. The much-applauded return will be the 14th anniversary this year. It is also to be noted that it is the second-longest-running within the Miami Temptations Series. The Miami Temptations Series is further celebrated for highlighting the world-class day spas, wellness facilities, and hotels across Miami and its beautiful beaches.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Crocker Park announces summer event calendar

Crocker Park has released its summer event calendar, featuring annual activities, daily programs and new event additions. “We are thrilled to be back in the swing of things, with a full line up of fun programs and events running all season long, all while staying safe, here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited to roll out our 1st annual Crocker Bark 5K and Crocker Block Party on June 13, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here - all Summer long.”
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Tips for watching the Spring Bird Migration from Cleveland Metroparks

Did you know that millions of migrating songbirds from Central and South America make a brief stop in Cleveland every Spring?. Jen Brumfield is a Naturalist with the Cleveland Metroparks and she fills in Fox 8's Todd Meany and Natalie Herbick on what you need to know to enjoy the Spring migration in this edition of Cleveland Metroparks Monday.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s state and local governments are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime infusion of cash, and we’ll be tracking every dollar: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The nearly $2-trillion federal stimulus plan passed earlier this year, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, is delivering an unprecedented injection of cash into state and local governments across the country, including $5 billion for the state of Ohio and more than half-a-billion-dollars for Cleveland alone. That’s why...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Shaker Heights, OHPosted by
WKYC

From Kindred Spirit to Edwins, try these Shaker Heights restaurants: Save Our Sauce

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published March 19, 2021. The Shaker Heights-Larchmere area is home to some of Cleveland's oldest restaurants. It's also home to some of the most innovative and bustling places nowadays. From the 50-year-old Balaton restaurant, to new concepts like the Van Aken Food Hall that is always turning out new eats, you can't go wrong here. We could share our recommendations, but really our biggest recommendation is saving this list in your browser's favorites and eventually trying them all! We did the work for you. Enjoy!
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Kings of Leon coming to Blossom Music Center this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Kings of Leon will hit the road this summer and fall for a world tour, which will stop by Blossom Music Center for a show on Aug. 19. It’s the latest concert announcement for Blossom Music Center, which has been adding to its summer and fall schedules regularly in the past few weeks, following a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Sunny and pleasant: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

Cleveland, Ohio - Expect a few clouds on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and light winds. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 70s with cloud cover increasing later in the day. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s. For Wednesday, expect some more clouds and highs around 80 with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in some areas.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Cleveland, OHcraftbrewingbusiness.com

Totally zoning, watching Dogfish Head’s packaging line bottle Mango Smoovie

A nice weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, is a rare thing. It’s mid-May, and last weekend it snowed — on Mother’s Day. What a gift. But because our weather is schizophrenic, this weekend was gorgeous. Cool but sunny. The family feigned yardwork as an excuse to sit outside and play. Alas, we played way too late. Now it’s Monday morning, and I can’t convince my brain to do its brainin’, so I’ve settled for just looking at my screen, zoning out, watching Dogfish Head’s bottling line package its Mango Smoovie brand. Ahh….
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

'From the Heart' beer on tap raising money for Ohio Craft Brewing Association

CLEVELAND — Ohio celebrated American Craft Beer Week with a special beer on tap called “From the Heart.”. “It's a nice beer. It's good and clean, easy drinker. It's a good one,” said Mike Piazza, head brewer at Blue Heron Brewery and Event Center in Medina. “It was a straightforward American IPA. We put a lot of the hop in late and kept the bitterness a little bit lower. So some of that rye could shine and it does it. It came through in the finish and it came out really well balanced and it turned out to be a great beer.”
Cleveland Heights, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights police recommend repeal of longtime juvenile curfew in business districts

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police have recommended that City Council repeal the nearly decade-old juvenile curfew put into effect in three business districts during the “flash mob” era. Although she steered clear of addressing any prior criticism for overwhelming racial disproportion, Chief Annette Mecklenburg cited dwindling enforcement figures in recent...