5 Best Places to Live in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland is one of the least expensive places to live, with median home prices almost 50% lower than the national average. It is more affordable to buy a property in Cleveland than renting one. Low home prices, the city also has a great schooling system, good healthcare, and it’s a cultural hub. The second-largest performing arts center in the country, Playhouse Square is located in Cleveland. The Cleveland Museum of Art is recognized among the best in the world.

It is also big on sports, with the Indians, the Cavaliers, and the Browns. The city is nicknamed ‘The Forest City’ because of the Cleveland Metroparks Natural Reserve System. City officials have also been active in addressing social issues such as improving race relations and curbing bias. Here are the top 5 places to settle in Cleveland, in no particular order.

1. Tremont

Located by the edge of the Cuyahoga River, Tremont is an attractive destination. It is only a few blocks from the Lake Erie shoreline and presents a fabulous mix of creative local businesses, and great eateries. There’s a lot to explore in Tremont, including the Christmas Story House Museum and the St. Theodosius Russian Orthodox Cathedral.

The residential areas of Tremont mingle smoothly with the bustling downtown. You will be able to find homely apartments and beautiful Victorian style-houses in this area. It is also popular for its independent boutiques and several galleries.

2. Detroit Shoreway

Detroit Shoreway is a happening locale that has turned out to be a hotspot for millennials and young professionals. It is well-known for Gordon Square, an arts district in the heart of this neighborhood. The new Battery Park Development is credited with having added modern condos to the overall historic feel of this area.

Besides Gordon Square, the Third Friday events of the 78th Street Studios are quite popular. People love to walk and bike along the Detroit-Shoreway. The Edgewater Park is placed right at the edge of this neighborhood. Besides the $100 million Battery Park development project, the green homes of Eco Village are also selling out hot.

3. Rocky River

If you are looking for a neighborhood with great outdoors, look no further than Rocky River. The Rocky River Reservation is famous for its scenic trails, waterfalls, and wetlands. As you travel down the meandering Rocky River along with the Reservation, you can enjoy gorgeous views of cliffs lining the waterside.

Right at the heart of the Reservation sits the Emerald Necklace Marina, offering a variety of activities. You can enjoy boating, kayaking, fishing, and paddleboarding. The area presents fantastic housing options, including Victorian and Colonial-style homes located on the lakefront.

4. Lakewood

Lakewood is a fantastic location only a few blocks from the waterfront. It is also located by Edgewater Park, and downtown is only a quick drive away. It’s an inner-ring suburb poised as the perfect location for families, millennials, and young professionals.

It is a vibrant place and has the densest population between NYC and Chicago. Lakewood is packed with fine restaurants and bars, offering fantastic opportunities for dining out. The majority of homes in this charming neighborhood are from the early 1900s. Most of these homes feature yards and wide sidewalks.

5. Shaker Heights

Though Shaker Heights has a relatively high property tax rate, the serene neighborhood makes a living here worthwhile. You can find amazing tree-lined boulevards and great old homes. This neighborhood was built in the 1920s around a pair of light rail lines that are still active.

The property scenario is diverse. You can find stately Tudor revivals worth millions to affordable colonial properties. Many condos have also sprung up on reclaimed lots. Shaker heights present the perfect mix of tranquil parklands and bustling main streets. It hosts the largest farmer’s market in the region every Saturday at the adjacent Shaker Square.