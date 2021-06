After being holed up for a year, there's some big summer hype happening in Des Moines and city leaders are banking on it too.What's happening: Whether you're calling it "hot girl summer" or "shot girl summer" — it's clear that people are going out again — and they're bringing their dollars with them.The popular Millennial/Gen Z-term coined by Megan Thee Stallion in her 2019 hit is about having fun and prioritizing yourself, regardless of gender or age. And it's being embraced as 2021's summer anthem.Des Moines is leaning into this energy by committing more marketing dollars to leisure and recreation...