Atomos Shinobi 7 Announced – Touchscreen 7″ Monitor with 2200 Nits and Camera Control
Atomos Shinobi 7 is a camera monitor with a 7″ 1920×1200 touchscreen with a calibrated peak brightness of 2200 nits. It has 3G SDI (max 2K60) and HDMI (max 4K60) input/output ports with cross conversion and loop out. Aside from many useful monitoring assist functions, it can also control select cameras via optional cables. Powered via DC jack input or dual NP-F battery slots (with hot-swap), Shinobi 7 is now available for pre-order for $699.www.cined.com