The U.S. is about to pivot from hoarding vaccines to sharing them globally, and countries around the world are trying to secure their places in line. Why it matters: President Biden has promised to donate 80 million doses by the end of June. With domestic demand waning, he’ll soon be able to offer far more. But the White House hasn't said how it will distribute the initial 80 million, or when it will feel comfortable truly opening its supply to the world.