Red Magic Watch Stainless Steel Edition launched in China for 599 Yuan ($94)

By Sean
gizmochina.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today (27th May 2021), RedMagic 6R was launched at a press conference in China. During this event, the company also unveiled the Red Magic Watch Stainless Steel Edition for 599 Yuan (roughly 94 US Dollars). This version is a new variant of the smartwatch that the company had previously...

