SIOUX CITY -- Fire Station No. 8, on Sioux City's west side, is set to get a face-lift. The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a consulting services agreement with Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates, P.C. in an amount not to exceed $50,650 plus reimbursables for the design, construction and bidding documents for the proposed addition and remodel of the fire station, which is located at 3829 W. 19th St. and was built in 1984.