Clarksville, IN, June 1, 2021 — The Clarksville Elementary Choir is a fixture of the Pre-K-4 school that performs at all of its yearly functions and encourages the burgeoning musical talent of its students. When the COVID19 pandemic shuttered school activities for the year, teacher and choir director Emmy Bodner wanted to find an outlet for her student performers that would allow them to sing together for the first time after a long year of isolated remote learning. Michael Sanders, father of two Clarksville students and a former audio engineer, volunteered his expertise and equipment to create a music video of the choir performing a moving rendition of the classic 1985 charity single ‘We Are the World’. In order to ensure that the audio struck the right chord with viewers, Sanders utilized the Mojave Audio MA-201FET to give the production the professional treatment it deserved.