Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5 odds, picks and prediction

The strange situation results from the coronavirus epidemic: The qualifiers begin without completion of the regular season in the Canadian Northern Group, with several teams previously being unable to play for weeks. It is also a problem that Canada continues to receive visitors from the United States for only two weeks of quarantine. The first two rounds of the qualifiers will be held within the group, so you will have to decide within a month at the latest how one of the top four teams in Canada and three American teams will meet. NHL leaders are awaiting a response from Canadian authorities about whether it is possible to travel between the two countries without quarantine, or whether it should, as last year, hold the third round in a bubble and the grand final if Canada advances. In Canada, matches are still played behind closed gates, while in the Southern Quarter, they are still ahead of an army of thousands of fans.