Dollar General sales fall but guidance raised
Dollar General Inc. reported first-quarter net income of $677.7 million, or $2.82 per share, up from $650.4 million, or $2.56 per share, last year. Sales of $8.40 billion were down from $8.45 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.19 and sales of $8.27 billion. The company says results were impacted by government stimulus payouts. Same-store sales were down 4.6%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 6.8% decline. Same-store sales jumped 17.1% on a two-year-stack basis. Dollar General executed 800 real estate projects, including new store openings of the larger store formats, according to Chief...www.marketwatch.com