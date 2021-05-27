Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Dollar General sales fall but guidance raised

By Tonya Garcia
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dollar General Inc. reported first-quarter net income of $677.7 million, or $2.82 per share, up from $650.4 million, or $2.56 per share, last year. Sales of $8.40 billion were down from $8.45 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.19 and sales of $8.27 billion. The company says results were impacted by government stimulus payouts. Same-store sales were down 4.6%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 6.8% decline. Same-store sales jumped 17.1% on a two-year-stack basis. Dollar General executed 800 real estate projects, including new store openings of the larger store formats, according to Chief...

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Net Sales#Real Estate#Stimulus#Trading Stock#General Government#Factset#Eps#S P#Dollar General Stock#Fall#Decline#First Quarter Net Income#Company#Spx#Dg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Panostaja earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

Panostaja will report latest earnings on June 3. Analysts expect Panostaja will report losses per share of €0.041. Watch Panostaja stock price move in real-time ahead here. On June 3, Panostaja will release figures for Q2. 1 analyst is estimating losses of €0.041 per share as opposed to losses of...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from Phreesia's earnings

On June 3, Phreesia will be reporting earnings from the most recent quarter. Wall Street predict expect Phreesia will report losses per share of $0.182. Go here to follow Phreesia stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. Phreesia will be reporting earnings from the last quarter on June 3. 8...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

HP Enterprise Swings to Profit on 11% Higher Revenue

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report, the major provider of IT equipment and services, swung to a fiscal second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 11% higher revenue. The figures largely exceeded the estimates of Wall Street analysts. GAAP profit in the fiscal-third-quarter outlook came up short of expectations. For...
Economybizjournals

Ulta Beauty sales skyrocket as consumers return to stores

Ulta Beauty's fiscal first-quarter 2021 sales soared to record levels, exceeding not only the same period in Covid-restricted 2020 but also those of pre-pandemic 2019 as pent-up demand led consumers back to reopened stores, driving up revenue for the cosmetics retailer. Net sales increased 65.2% to $1.9 billion compared to...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Science Applications International is about to announce its earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

Science Applications International will present their latest quarterly figures on June 3. Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International will be reporting earnings per share of $1.51. Track Science Applications International stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. Science Applications International will be reporting Q1 earnings on June 3.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Zoom shares rise as company raises earnings outlook ahead of hybrid workplace

Shares of Zoom Video Communications rose about 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company topped Wall Street estimates with year-over-year first-quarter revenue growth of 191% to $956.2 million, up from $328.2 million during the same period in 2020. "This top-line result exceeded the high end of our guidance of...
StocksBusiness Insider

Zumiez is about to announce earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

On June 3, Zumiez releases earnings for the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts predict losses per share of $0.004. Go here to follow Zumiez stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. On June 3, Zumiez is reporting earnings from the last quarter. Forecasts of 5 analysts expect losses of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce sales of $514.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $507.90 million and the highest is $518.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $379.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Canopy Growth Q4 Loss Sharply Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC, WEED.TO) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was C$699.98 million or C$1.85 per share, sharply narrower than C$1.30 billion or C$3.72 per share in the prior-year quarter. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $970.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $817.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.45 Million

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $78.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $79.00 million. DZS posted sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cloudera's stock soars after deal to be bought for 24.4% premium by CD&R, KKR

Shares of Cloudera Inc. soared 24.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the data management and analytics software company disclosed a deal to be acquired for $16 a share in cash by funds advised by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. The per-share bid represents a 24.4% premium to Friday's closing price of $12.86, and with 291.4 million shares outstanding, would value Cloudera at about $4.7 billion. Cloudera said the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021. The Wall Street Journal had reported on Monday that a deal for Cloudera to be acquired by CD&R and KKR was near. Cloudera's stock has lost 7.6% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.9%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Honest stock bounces back above IPO price after bullish call by J.P. Morgan

Shares of Honest Co. Inc. bounced back above its initial public offering price in afternoon trading Tuesday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira made a bullish call on the health and wellness company founded by Jessica Alba, saying it represented a "highly attractive and unique" growth opportunity. Teixeira initiated Honest at overweight and with a stock price target of $18, which is 9.1% above current prices. The stock was up 4.6% at $16.50, putting it on track for just the sixth close above the $16 IPO price since the company went public on May 5, and the first close...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Old National, First Midwest to merger in a deal valuing First Midwest at $2.5 billion

Indiana-based bank Old National Bancorp and Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorp announced Tuesday a "merger of equals" deal with a total market value of $6.5 billion. Under terms of the deal, First Midwest shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National shares for each First Midwest share they own. Based on Friday's closing prices, that values First Midwest shares at $21.60 each, a 3.2% premium. First Midwest would have a market capitalization of $2.47 billion at that price. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in late 2021 or early 2022, First Midwest shareholders are expected to represent about 44% of the combined company. The banks expect the deal to boost Old National net earnings per share by 22% and increase First Midwest EPS by 35%. The banks' stocks were still inactive in premarket trading. Year to date, Old National shares rose 15.0% through Friday and First Midwest shares rallied 31.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.9%.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Nio says semiconductor shortages weighed on May deliveries

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said May deliveries rose 95% year-over-year to 6,711 vehicles. It said delivery was adversely impacted for several days due to the volatility of semiconductor supply and certain logistical adjustments. Based on the current production and delivery plan, Nio said it will be able to accelerate the delivery in June to make up for the delays from May as it reiterated the delivery guidance of 21,000 to 22,000 vehicles in the second quarter of 2021. XPeng , another Chinese electric vehicle maker, said it delivered a total of 5,686 vehicles in May, representing a 483% increase.
Mississippi StatePosted by
MarketWatch

Orbital Energy's stock skyrockets on record volume after 700-mile project across Mississippi was awarded

Shares of Orbital Energy Group Inc. rocketed 76.7% on record volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the Texas based diversified energy platform, which operates in the electric power and solar infrastructure services businesses, said its Gibson Technical Services subsidiary was awarded a project for about 700 miles of engineering and construction services across Central Mississippi. The stock is on track for the biggest one-day rally in 10 years, and trading volume of 173.0 million shares is the most since the company went public in October 1997. The full-day average volume over the past 30 days was 1.4 million shares. Orbital said the project is to be completed over the next four years for TEC of Jackson Inc. Construction is scheduled to begin this month. The project is being funded by TEC and the Federal government's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). "The award of this project from such a well-respected telecommunication service provider as TEC confirms GTS's ability to deliver the highest quality engineering and construction services," Orbital Chief Executive Mike McCracken said. The stock has nearly tripled (up 186.4%) year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.