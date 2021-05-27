Cancel
itel A23 Pro launched in India, costs only ₹3,899 ($54)

By Sudarshan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTranssion brand itel has launched itel A23 Pro as its most affordable 4G smartphone in India right now. The handset is priced at ₹4,999 ($69). But due to a strategic partnership with Reliance Jio (the largest carrier in the country), customers can buy this phone for only ₹3,899 ($54). The device will be available for purchase starting June 1 from Reliance Digital retail stores and website, MyJio retail stores, and over 2 lakh partner retail stores.

