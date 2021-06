A new art exhibition at the Ulrich Museum of Art on the Wichita State campus brings a new twist to the concept of a summer getaway. “On Vacation!” — one of the museum’s two summer exhibitions using works from its collection — consists of seven series of artworks that show different places or activities that could be vacation or summer leisure activities. Each portfolio also has an accompanying Spotify playlist that relates to the theme, era or activity depicted. The playlists are accessed through a QR code on the panels describing each series.