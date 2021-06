The Fargo Force forward and Bloomington native leads the USHL Clark Cup finalists with nine points on six assists. He has 51 points on 54 games this season and was the USHL Co-Forward of the Week. The Force face Chicago in the best-of-five game series, which opens at Chicago May 14-15. Games 3 and 4 are at Scheels Arena May 21-22, with a Game 5 scheduled for May 25 in Chicago.