The world is heading in the right direction but not moving fast enough. Global energy investment is set to rise to $1.9 trillion this year, rebounding nearly 10% from last year and nearing pre-crisis levels, according to research published June 2 by the International Energy Agency (IEA). And global energy demand is set to increase by 4.6% in 2021, more than offsetting the 4% contraction in 2020, according to the latest IEA estimates. But not enough investment is going into technology that is needed for the 1.5 °C ceiling on global temperature rise...