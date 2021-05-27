Bay County schools tweak COVID-19 quarantine policy after ending mask mandate
PANAMA CITY — The Bay District School Board recently tightened up loose ends with its COVID-19 quarantine policy for students after ending mask mandates earlier this month. During its Tuesday meeting, the school board updated its policy on quarantining students and staff who come into contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The change comes after the board voted on May 11 to make masks optional in schools effective immediately.www.newsherald.com