After slogging through their worst season in five years and receiving a gut punch from star defenseman Seth Jones, the Blue Jackets could use some good news. Good thing there's some on the way with the NHL's lottery draw Wednesday in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Blue Jackets have the fifth-best odds (17.1%) of winning one of the top two picks, including an 8.5% chance to land the No. 1 overall slot. Results will be determined by two draws and be revealed at 7 p.m. on NHL Network and NBCSN.