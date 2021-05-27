A full marina overhaul? Panama City moves step closer with new repair project

PANAMA CITY — To Marcus Wisner, it is a "no-brainer" to get an unemployment check instead of what most restaurant jobs are paying. "Take into account what gets taken out like taxes, social security, etc., then for gas commuting to and from work, lunch, then for those who need child care services that cost a fortune," said Wisner, a former Bay County resident who now lives in Tampa. "Are places hiring? Sure. Are they hiring at wages less than unemployment? For the most part."