A full marina overhaul? Panama City moves step closer with new repair project
PANAMA CITY — Panama City is one step closer to realizing its entirely new marina after its destruction from Hurricane Michael in 2018. At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved an additional $242,000 for the repair of the T-dock, which is expected to be completed by July 19. The completion of the project sets in motion the next step to finalize the amount of eligible funding to be obligated from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the renovation and build out of the marina.www.newsherald.com