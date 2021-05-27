Rules and reopening (excluding discos)

Italy with white spots. It will start coloring from next Tuesday. From June 1st In fact, they will come inside White area The first three Regions, Then quickly followed by at least another ten territories. Of these, expect the passage in mid-June, and more Lazio. Here these events are now resolved within the required limits (less than 50 cases per 100 thousand people), so we can keep this pace or reduce it further, targeting the area white from June 14th.