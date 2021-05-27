Cancel
Public Education

Incoming Idealists, Outgoing Realists: Navigating the Private and Public Sectors at Harvard Law School

By Emmy M. Cho
Harvard Crimson
 2021-05-27

A preponderance of Harvard Law School graduates pursue legal work in the private sector after Harvard. Tyler M. Alabanza-Behard, a low-income student at Harvard Law School, will spend his summer in the private sector at a big law firm and litigation boutique. "Looking at the debt...

Harvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Veronica E. Callahan and Aaron F. Miner are partners and Stephanna F. Szotkowski is an associate at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP. This post is based on an Arnold & Porter memorandum by Ms. Callahan, Mr. Miner, Ms. Szotkowski, John Hindley, Arthur Luk, Kathleen Reilly, and Michael D. Trager.
Michigan Statelegalnews.com

MSU College of Law welcomes incoming dean

The Michigan State University College of Law community warmly welcomed Linda Sheryl Greene, incoming dean and MSU Foundation Professor of Law, on June 1, 2021. Greene comes to MSU Law from the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Law, where she joined the faculty in 1989 as a full professor. Previously, she was a visiting professor at both Georgetown University Law Center and Harvard Law School. At Harvard, she was the first African American woman to teach at the law school.
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Advocate: Law student forms Voting Rights/Election Law Society

Steven Nelson started his career trajectory with the goal of pursuing public health and to work as an epidemiologist for an international organization like Doctors Without Borders. “I wanted to do some good in the world,” he says. “As I began following that track, my view started to change on...
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.
Congress & Courtswirenewsfax.com

Justices Believe Harvard Situation on race in School admissions

Together with abortion and firearms on the schedule, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court is considering adding a third blockbuster dilemma — if to prohibit consideration of race in school admissions. The justices could state when Monday whether they will hear a charm asserting that Harvard discriminates against Asian American officers, in...
CollegesPoets and Quants

How To Apply To Harvard Business School For Free

$250 may not seem like a big sum for MBA applicants. That’s the cost of two years of Netflix – or the application fee for a target school. Between rent and debt, it isn’t always easy for young professionals to scrape together that amount. And it is even more daunting when the school only accepts one candidate from every ten applications.
LawLaw.com

Navigating Common Law Indemnification Claims

Our legal system aims to compensate an injured party for losses incurred while simultaneously disciplining the wrongful party for causing such harm by its improper actions or failure to act. By virtue of vicarious liability, however, an innocent party may be held liable for injuries caused by another party due to the legal relationship between the innocent party and injured third-party, for example a building owner’s liability to third parties for the acts of its tenants. Frequently, indemnification claims arise from express indemnification agreements, but the right to seek indemnification can also be implied at law despite the absence of an agreement. While these doctrines allow one party to shift a loss to another, they generally are strictly enforced. Recent Commercial Division decisions have provided additional insight into the application of the requirements for seeking common law indemnification.
Supreme Court reshapes Congress' power to allow lawsuits

Supreme Court reshapes Congress’ power to allow lawsuits

WASHINGTON — A Supreme Court decision Friday about a class-action lawsuit against credit reporting agency TransUnion limits Congress’ power to determine who can file a federal lawsuit — by shifting more of that decision to the judicial branch. The case centers on the Fair Credit Reporting Act of 1970, which...
Georgia StateMSNBC

Why DOJ's Georgia election lawsuit is a warning shot to SCOTUS

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice would be suing the state of Georgia over its recent voting rights changes. While the case is obviously directed at the Georgia lawmakers who passed the new restrictions and the governor who signed them into law, a broader challenge was also quietly being announced by the judge-turned-attorney general.
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Letter to the Editor: Representative needs to believe in freedom, equality

The Department of Education (DOE) said on June 16 that transgendered students were protected under Title IX, a law that prohibits discrimination based on sex. This decision was announced after the Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the protections in the Civil Rights Act extended to gay and transgendered students. The extension of Title IX to protect gay and transgendered students will keep Title IX in line with this Supreme Court ruling.
Two Supreme Court Rulings Worth Writing About

Two Supreme Court Rulings Worth Writing About

The Supreme Court just struck down a California regulation that’s been around since 1975 and that the SCOTUS previously declined to consider. https://www.westernjournal.com/supreme-court-deals-significant-blow-unions-striking-california-regulation/. The regulation allowed union organizers to come onto employers’ property during non-work hours to talk to agricultural workers. Proponents claimed it was necessary to allow unions to...
Congress & Courtsgrowingproduce.com

Agriculture Groups Hail Supreme Court Decision Limiting Union Access

Keep up to date on the fruit growing industry. Subscribe for free to American/Western Fruit Grower today!. Western Growers, the California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA), and AmericanHort were among the agricultural organizations lauding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this week in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid. The Court held that under California’s Agricultural Labor Relations Act (ALRA), access by union organizers to come onto the private property of farmers and landowners to promote the union violates the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail Symposium discusses the First Amendment July 7

The Bill of Rights begins with the freedom of speech: “Congress shall make no law … abridging freedom of speech.” It is a venerable ideal dating back to ancient Greece. Thus, from its inception, the United States has championed the open and free expression of ideas, those widely accepted as well as those despised. At 6 p.m. July 7, Vail Symposium presents “Mightier than the Sword: Freedom of Speech” with author Ian Rosenberg and University of Denver’s Rebecca Aviel.
Little Rock, ARnwaonline.com

OPINION | MASTERSON ONLINE: Flap over 'Clinton' change

In 1999 the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Bowen Law School established an endowed professorship called the "Distinguished Professor of Law and Public Policy." It's since been available for a five-year term to UALR faculty members who apply, though held solely since inception by soon-to-retire Professor John DiPippa. I'm...