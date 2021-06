Last week, the National FFA Organization announced that they will once again be hosting the National FFA Convention & Expo in-person. In addition to the in-person event, the National FFA Organization also announced there will be a virtual option for those interested in celebrating from home. For many FFA members, this is exactly the news they were looking forward to. After so much had changed in the past year and half, bringing back the in-person aspect of for 94th national convention brought much joy for FFA members and advisors.